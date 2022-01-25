Missing Sheffield mum and daughter found safe and well after police search

A mum and daughter who were reported missing from home last night have been found safe and well.

By David Kessen
Tuesday, 25th January 2022, 2:00 pm

Police launched a search for the pair, named only as 48-year-old mum Lisa, and daughter Isabelle, aged five, late last night, after they had not been seen since 10.10am on Monday, in Stocksbridge.

But a police spokesman said this afternoon: “Thank you to everybody that shared our appeal to find Lisa and Isabelle.

“They have both been found safe and well. We really appreciate your help.”

