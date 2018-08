A missing Sheffield man has been found safe and well today.

David Parkinson, aged 66, was reported missing after vanishing when he left his home in Sandstone Avenue, Wincobank, yesterday.

CRIME: Teenager stabbed during fight in Sheffield street

RECOGNITION: Award for Doncaster police team tackling drug dealing gang

South Yorkshire Police announced today that he had been found safe and well.

POLICE: Man taken to hospital with injuries after 'domestic' in Sheffield