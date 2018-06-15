Missing Sheffield man found in city

A man reported misssing in Sheffield has been found in the city this afternoon.

Matthew Cavill, aged 27, was reported missing to South Yorkshire Police yesterday after last being seen in Dyke Vale Close, Hackenthorpe, on Sunday, June 10 at 11am.

COURT: Man in court over 'punish a Muslim day' letters received in South Yorkshire

CRIME: Police to attend public meeting on Sheffield estate in wake of shooting

He was located this afternoon.

READ MORE: South Yorkshire Police issue warning over sexually explicit photographs and videos

