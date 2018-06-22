Missing Sheffield man found

Have your say

An elderly Sheffield man who had been missing for a couple of days has been found.

Roy Rodgers had last been seen on Ashdell Road, near the junction with Glossop Road, in Broomhill on Wednesday at 5.45pm.

Concern was growing for the welfare of the 70-year-old but South Yorkshire Police confirmed this morning he has been found.