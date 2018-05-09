Missing Sheffield girls found safe and well

Two missing Sheffield girls, aged 12 and 13, have been found safe and well.

Emily Thompson, 13 and Brodie Burgin, 12, were reported missing on Monday, May 7 and a police appeal for information on their whereabouts was made yesterday.

South Yorkshire Police revealed this morning that the schoolgirls had been found.

No other details have yet been released.