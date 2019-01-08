Missing Sheffield girl: Everything we know so far

As a teenage girl spends an 18th day missing from her home in Sheffield, here is what is known so far:
- Pamela Horvathova, aged 16, was reported missing to South Yorkshire Police on Christmas Eve, 2018.
- But the teenager was actually last seen in Sheffield three days earlier on Friday, December 18.
- The last confirmed sighting of the teen was in the Staniforth Road area of Darnall.
- When she was last seen she was wearing a long-sleeved, red Primark crop top, blue jeans and new black trainers.
It is thought that she was also wearing a black pullover top, with a white logo and white stripes down the sleeves.
- Pamela no bag or other belongings with her.
- The teenager has short, dark brow hair which has some blonde running through the ends.
- Police officers searching for Pamela are said to be ‘growing increasingly concerned’ for her welfare.
- South Yorkshire Police revealed yesterday that officers are following up reports of two potential sightings.
- Pamela is believed to have friends in Pitsmoor.
-Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 941 of December 24.