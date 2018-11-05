Missing Sheffield boy found safe and well

Have your say

A missing boy from Sheffield as been found safe and well two weeks after he disappeared.

Spencer Mawson, aged 17, vanished from the Manor area of Sheffield on Monday, October 22

Spencer Mawson has bee found safe and well

READ MORE: Recovery operation underway following lorry fire on Woodhead Pass



South Yorkshire Police announced this morning that he has been found safe and well.

CRIME: Man charged over attack on police officer in Sheffield

DRUGS: Trio arrested after break-in at Sheffield home being used as cannabis factory

No other details have yet been released.