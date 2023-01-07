A 20-year-old Sheffield man who went missing on New Year’s Day has now been found ‘safe and well,’ police confirmed a few moments ago.

Scott Alexander Ash was reported missing after he left his home in Beckett Avenue, in Lowedges, shortly after midnight on January 1, 2023 while the rest of Sheffield were ringing in the New Year, and was not seen again.

Yesterday (Friday, January 6), Scott’s family issued an urgent appeal, asking for their city’s help to check home security and CCTV cameras, after police were able to confirm a sighting of the 20-year-old walking on Chesterfield Road in the early hours of Sunday, January 1, 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Issuing a statement this afternoon (Saturday, January 7), a spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said they were ‘delighted’ to confirm that Scott has now ‘been located safe and well’.

20-year-old Scott has now been found 'safe and well'

Advertisement Hide Ad