Missing Rotherham woman found

A Rotherham woman reported missing from home in the early hours of yesterday has been found safe and well.

Judith Caldwell, aged 66, was reported missing from the Thorpe Hesley area yesterday morning after leaving Windsor Road in the early hours and vanishing.

Judith Caldwell

She was found safe and well in Barnsley yesterday afternoon.

Mrs Caldwell has been reported missing a number of times over recent years.