A Rotherham woman not seen for six weeks failed to make contact with her brother on his birthday, detectives have revealed today.

Alena Grlakova, from Rotherham, was last seen on Boxing Day when she left the Travellers public house on Rawmarsh Hill, Parkgate.

Alena Grlakova

Detectives investigating the disappearance of the 38-year-old said that both officers and her family ‘are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare and the fact that she has not made contact with her loved ones’ over recent weeks.

As police searches continue, detectives are urging people in Rotherham to check any outbuildings or disused buildings they own.

Searches are focused around the Broad Street of Parkgate over the next few days as officers continue to piece together Alena’s movements on Boxing Day 2018.

Temporary Superintendent Iain Chorlton said: “It’s extremely out of character for Alena to not contact her family and as today marks six weeks since she was last seen, I’d like to stress that my concerns are still there.

“She has missed her brother’s birthday during this time, and hasn’t contacted her family on a regular basis like she usually would. They are all extremely concerned and we need members of the public to come forward with information so that we can find Alena.

“At the moment, we are following up information that Alena may have been near to the Fitzwilliam Arms on Taylors Lane, Parkgate, on Boxing Day evening at around 8pm.

“As we work to confirm this sighting, we are carrying out a thorough search of the area, including outbuildings and disused buildings. I’d like to please ask anyone who lives in that area to do the same and check any that they own. We are looking for signs that Alena was there.”

Anyone with information should call the police incident room directly on 01709 443540.

South Yorkshire Police can also be contacted on 101 or information can be passed to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Quote incident 450 of January 15.