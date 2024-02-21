News you can trust since 1887
Missing person Rotherham: Teenager last seen two days ago may have travelled to Manchester

Have you seen Alfatih?
By Chloe Aslett
Published 21st Feb 2024, 10:28 GMT
South Yorkshire Police is appealing for help to find a missing 17-year-old.

Alfatih was last seen on Monday (February 19) at around 1.20pm on Bawtry Road in Hellaby, Rotherham.

He is described as a black male, 5ft 5ins tall, of an athletic build and with short, dark brown hair.

Alfatih, age 17, was last seen in Rotherham.

He was last seen wearing black trainers, a light brown hoodie, a black puffer coat and white trainers.

Officers believe that Alfatih may have travelled to Manchester city centre.

If you have seen him or know where he might be, you can pass information to police via live chat, online portal, or by calling 101. 

Quote incident number 1094 of February 19 2024 when you get in touch.

