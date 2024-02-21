Missing person Rotherham: Teenager last seen two days ago may have travelled to Manchester
South Yorkshire Police is appealing for help to find a missing 17-year-old.
Alfatih was last seen on Monday (February 19) at around 1.20pm on Bawtry Road in Hellaby, Rotherham.
He is described as a black male, 5ft 5ins tall, of an athletic build and with short, dark brown hair.
He was last seen wearing black trainers, a light brown hoodie, a black puffer coat and white trainers.
Officers believe that Alfatih may have travelled to Manchester city centre.
If you have seen him or know where he might be, you can pass information to police via live chat, online portal, or by calling 101.
Quote incident number 1094 of February 19 2024 when you get in touch.