Missing Rotherham man found safe and well

A Rotherham man who had been missing for several days has been found safe and well.

Phillip John Maycock, aged 42, had last been seen in Aughton Road, Aston, on Monday, October 1, and was reported missing by his family on Wednesday, October 3.

Phillip John Maycock.

Shortly after putting out an appeal for information on his whereabouts, South Yorkshire Police confirmed this afternoon that he has now been found “safe and well.”

