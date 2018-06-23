Missing Rotherham man found 'safe and well'

Have your say

A Rotherham who was reported missing yesterday has been found 'safe and well'.

Giedrius Liulys, aged 30, had not been seen since leaving his home in the North Road area of East Dene at 10.30am on Thursday (June 21).

Officers said Giedrius didn't often leave the area surrounding his home but was know to have an interest in Thrybergh County Park.

The Carr Gate police helicopter Twitter account revealed they were searching the area late last night.

Police say they would like to thanks everybody who share their appeal.