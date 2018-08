A Rotherham man missing overnight has been found safe and well in Barnsley today.

Leonard Cooksey, aged 61, from Kimberworth, was reported missing after vanishing from Wentworth Village, Rotherham, last night.

South Yorkshire Police said he was found 'safe and well' in Barnsley this morning.