Missing pregnant woman found safe in Sheffield

A missing pregnant woman reported missing has been found safe in Sheffield.
Anna McCarthy, aged 26, whose baby is due in December, was reported missing on Monday afternoon.
She had last been seen in the Wilfred Drive area of Darnall and was thought to have been heading towards Spital Hill, Burngreave, but she disappeared.
South Yorkshire Police said she was found in Darnall on Tuesday afternoon.