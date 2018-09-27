Missing pregnant woman found safe in Sheffield

A missing pregnant woman reported missing has been found safe in Sheffield.

APPEAL: Missing Doncaster girl is with man in his 20s

Anna McCarthy has been found safe

Anna McCarthy, aged 26, whose baby is due in December, was reported missing on Monday afternoon.

CRIME: Probe into another stabbing in Sheffield continues this morning

She had last been seen in the Wilfred Drive area of Darnall and was thought to have been heading towards Spital Hill, Burngreave, but she disappeared.

POLICE: Man remains in hospital after double stabbing in Sheffield

South Yorkshire Police said she was found in Darnall on Tuesday afternoon.

