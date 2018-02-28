MISSING: Police appeal for help to find man in Sheffield

Have your say

A 51-year-old man has been missing in Sheffield for nearly 24 hours.

Police today appealed for help to find Martin Sandy, from the Manor Area of Sheffield, who has not been seen since yesterday evening.

Martin Sandy is believed to have been driving a white Toyota Hilux

Mr Sandy is around 6ft, of a large build, with a tanned complexion and a shaven head. He was last seen wearing glasses, black trousers, a black jumper and a dark green parka-style coat.

He was reported missing at around 6.30pm on Tuesday and is believed to be driving a white Toyota Hilux, with the registration YP07 HCX.

Police said concerns are growing for his welfare.

Anyone who thinks they may have seen him or has any information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call police on 101, quoting the incident number 270 of February 28.