Ryan, 32, was was last seen around midday on April 1 leaving the Rockwood Hostel in Doncaster Road, Rotherham.

He is described as white, around 5ft 10ins tall, of a slim build, and with brown hair and green eyes. He is believed to have been clean shaven when he was last seen.

Ryan has not been seen since Friday and officers are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.

They are asking to speak to anybody who has seen him.

He is known to frequent Doncaster town centre, around Broxholme Lane, as well as Balby and Intake.