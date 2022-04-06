Missing person South Yorkshire: Appeal to find Ryan, 32, who hasn't been seen in five days
An appeal has been launched to help find a missing Rotherham man who hasn’t been seen in five days.
Ryan, 32, was was last seen around midday on April 1 leaving the Rockwood Hostel in Doncaster Road, Rotherham.
He is described as white, around 5ft 10ins tall, of a slim build, and with brown hair and green eyes. He is believed to have been clean shaven when he was last seen.
Ryan has not been seen since Friday and officers are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.
They are asking to speak to anybody who has seen him.
He is known to frequent Doncaster town centre, around Broxholme Lane, as well as Balby and Intake.
Have you seen Ryan? Do you know where he might be? If you have any information which may help police enquiries, please call 101 quoting incident number 257 of April 3. Information can also be reported anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.