Missing person Sheffield: Teenager Skye disappears after CCTV sighting near nature reserve

A teenage girl who went missing from Sheffield this week was last seen on CCTV footage captured near a nature reserve in the city.

By Alastair Ulke
Thursday, 28th July 2022, 1:20 pm

Skye, 16, went missing from the Woodhouse area while riding a black and red men’s mountain bike at around 2.30pm on Tuesday, July 26.

A CCTV camera captured her entering the Shirebrook Valley Nature Reserve via Stone Lane, near to the Woodhouse and Beighton areas, at about 3pm on Tuesday, July 26.

Police have issued this CCTV image (top right) of missing Sheffield teenager Skye after she was spotted on July 27 near the Shirebrook Valley Nature Reserve.

Officers have now shared the CCTV image of Skye in the hope that it jogs memories.

She was wearing a red coat and appears to have a bag over her shoulder.

An image of a bike similar to the one she was riding is also pictured.

When she went missing,Skye was believed to have been wearing a grey Lilo & Stitch jumper, green tracksuit bottoms with a black stripe and converse trainers.

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 951 of July 26.

