He was last seen in Sheffield city centre area on Sunday afternoon

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 21st Aug 2023, 16:17 BST

Police are asking for help to find a missing man who disappeared from Sheffield city centre on Sunday afternoon.

Harrison, aged 32, was last seen at around 5pm yesterday (August 20) in the Upper Allen Street area of the city.

Have you seen Harrison? The 32-year-old was last seen on Sunday (August 20) in the Sheffield city centre area
He is Black, around 5ft 10ins tall, of a slim build, with short, black, curly hair and a beard.

South Yorkshire Police is asking anyone who knows Harrison's whereabouts to call 101, or 999 with immediate sightings.

He was last seen wearing black trousers, a gold/red/black vintage shellsuit-type jacket, a black T-shirt and white trainers. He is also believed to be carrying a black backpack with three white stripes down the middle.

Harrison is believed to frequent the Devonshire Green area of the city centre, as well as Broomhall.

Concerns are growing for his welfare and officers are keen to hear from anyone with information on his whereabouts.

Call 101 quoting incident number 224 of August 21, 2023.

