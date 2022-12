A Sheffield family is asking for help to find their uncle who has been missing since Friday.

David, 47, was last seen near his home in Wilcox Close, off Halifax Road, at around 11am on December 2. His family phoned the police at around 4pm the same day.

His niece told The Star it is ‘very unusual’ for him to break from routine and is asking for Sheffield’s help to find him.

Have you seen David? Anyone with information is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101.