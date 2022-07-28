Skye, 16, went missing from the Woodhouse area riding a black and red men’s mountain bike at around 2.30pm on Tuesday, July 26.
Now, police say the teenager was seen entering the Shirebrook Valley Nature Reserve, near Beighton, at about 3pm yesterday (July 27).
Officers have now shared a new CCTV image of Skye captured on CCTV on Wednesday.
She was wearing a red coat and appears to have a bag over her shoulder.
An image of a bike similar to the one she was riding is also pictured.
At the time of her previous sighting on Tuesday, she was believed to be wearing a grey Lilo & Stitch jumper, green tracksuit bottoms with a black stripe, and converse trainers.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 951 of July 26.