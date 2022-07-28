Skye, 16, went missing from the Woodhouse area riding a black and red men’s mountain bike at around 2.30pm on Tuesday, July 26.

Now, police say the teenager was seen entering the Shirebrook Valley Nature Reserve, near Beighton, at about 3pm yesterday (July 27).

Police have issued this CCTV image (top right) of missing Sheffield teenager Skye after she was spotted on July 27 near the Shirebrook Valley Nature Reserve.

Officers have now shared a new CCTV image of Skye captured on CCTV on Wednesday.

She was wearing a red coat and appears to have a bag over her shoulder.

An image of a bike similar to the one she was riding is also pictured.

At the time of her previous sighting on Tuesday, she was believed to be wearing a grey Lilo & Stitch jumper, green tracksuit bottoms with a black stripe, and converse trainers.