Lakiesha, pictured, was last seen at around 1pm yesterday (January 29) in Sheffield. She then made contact on the phone at 9.55pm, but has not been heard from since.
She is described as mixed race, around 5ft 4ins stall, of a slim build, with long, dark hair with blonde ginger streaks. She was wearing gym clothes - pink leggings and a crop top, a cream/white cropped puffer coat and white trainers.
She is known to frequent the Sheffield city centre area.
Have you seen her? Do you know where she could be?
If you have any information, please call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 1034 of January 29.
The appeal for help by South Yorkshire Police did not give Lakiesha’s age. The force has been contacted to ask for this information.