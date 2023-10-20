The 43-year-old has now been missing for nearly 48 hours.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police are appealing for help to find a 43-year-old man who has now been missing from Sheffield for two days.

Daniel was last seen on Masters Road, Parson Cross, in Sheffield at around 12pm on October 18.

Have you seen Daniel? The 43-year-old has not been seen since around 12pm on October 18 in the Masters Road area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has not been seen or heard from since and officers, and his family are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.

The CCTV image is the last sighting of Daniel from October 18, where he is seen wearing a grey or beige short sleeve shirt, blue trousers and a backpack.