Missing person Sheffield: Concern over Daniel, 43, missing in heavy rain as Storm Babet hits city
The 43-year-old has now been missing for nearly 48 hours.
Police are appealing for help to find a 43-year-old man who has now been missing from Sheffield for two days.
Daniel was last seen on Masters Road, Parson Cross, in Sheffield at around 12pm on October 18.
He has not been seen or heard from since and officers, and his family are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.
The CCTV image is the last sighting of Daniel from October 18, where he is seen wearing a grey or beige short sleeve shirt, blue trousers and a backpack.
Have you seen Daniel? If you can help, please get in touch online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 752 of October 19, 2023.