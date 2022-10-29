Jack, aged 23, was last known to be staying at the Maldron Hotel in Manchester where he checked out on the morning of October 26 and has not been seen since.

Jack is known to frequent the area around Manchester City Football Club’s Etihad Stadium so may still be in Manchester. He also could have travelled home to the Rotherham area, particularly Waverley, or travelled to the Peak District in Derbyshire, another area he is known to frequent.

Jack is described as white, 6ft 2ins tall and of a stocky build with short, ginger hair. He was last seen wearing a blue zipped Ellesse jacket, burgundy shorts and blue/white slider-style footwear. He may have changed into a black tracksuit, black T-shirt and white trainers.

Jack, 23, who is known to frequent the Waverley area and the peak district in Derbyshire, has been missing since October 26. Anyone with information can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 725 of October 28.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Jack’s welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him.