Missing person Matlock: Detectives appeal for help to find 13-year-old boy, Zakai, from Peak District town

Police are appealing for help to find a teenage boy who has gone missing from near Sheffield.
Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton
Published 31st May 2023, 16:54 BST
Updated 31st May 2023, 16:54 BST

Detectives have appealed for the public’s help to find 13-year-old Zakai, from Matlock. The young teenager was last seen at around 9am yesterday, on Tuesday, May 30.

He is believed to have been wearing grey shorts, a grey T-shirt and black trainers.

Zakai has connections to the Nottinghamshire area, and may also have travelled to Derby or Chesterfield.

Zakai, aged 13, is missing from the Matlock area.Zakai, aged 13, is missing from the Matlock area.
Anyone with information on Zakai’s whereabouts is urged to contact Derbyshire Police using one of the following methods, and quoting incident 269 of May 30:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101.