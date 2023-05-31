Police are appealing for help to find a teenage boy who has gone missing from near Sheffield.

Detectives have appealed for the public’s help to find 13-year-old Zakai, from Matlock. The young teenager was last seen at around 9am yesterday, on Tuesday, May 30.

He is believed to have been wearing grey shorts, a grey T-shirt and black trainers.

Zakai has connections to the Nottinghamshire area, and may also have travelled to Derby or Chesterfield.

Zakai, aged 13, is missing from the Matlock area.

Anyone with information on Zakai’s whereabouts is urged to contact Derbyshire Police using one of the following methods, and quoting incident 269 of May 30:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form