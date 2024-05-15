Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lizzie went missing from her home in Dronfield last night.

A teenage girl has gone missing from her home in Dronfield, near Sheffield, and has not been seen since last night.

Have you seen Lizzie? The 15-year-old has not been seen since 4.45pm on May 14 after going missing from her home in Dronfield.

Lizzie, aged 15, was last seen in the town at around 4.45pm on May 14. She is described as being around 5ft 3ins tall and of a slim build with long straight ginger hair. Lizzie was last seen wearing a grey Nike jumper, grey Nike trousers and white Nike trainers with a blue tick.

Have you seen Lizzie or know where she might be?

Anyone with information can contact Derbyshire Constabulary by using their website online or by calling 101, quoting the reference 1169 of May 14 when you do.