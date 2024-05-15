Missing person Dronfield: Lizzie, 15, has been missing from home in North Derbyshire since last night
A teenage girl has gone missing from her home in Dronfield, near Sheffield, and has not been seen since last night.
Lizzie, aged 15, was last seen in the town at around 4.45pm on May 14. She is described as being around 5ft 3ins tall and of a slim build with long straight ginger hair. Lizzie was last seen wearing a grey Nike jumper, grey Nike trousers and white Nike trainers with a blue tick.
Have you seen Lizzie or know where she might be?
Anyone with information can contact Derbyshire Constabulary by using their website online or by calling 101, quoting the reference 1169 of May 14 when you do.
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website: https://orlo.uk/H1Lrb
