Worried police have launched a search for a man missing from his Sheffield home for almost a week.

The missing man, named only as Benjamin, aged 30, was last seen at around 2pm on Tuesday, January 31 in the Broomhall area of the city. Police have now issued a photograph of him, and appealed to the public for any information which may help officers find him.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said: “He is described as white, 6ft tall and is of a large build with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue fluffy pyjama style top, dark jeans, a black puffer coat and red and white ‘Jack and Jones’ trainers. Benjamin is known to frequent Chesterfield and Manchester.

“Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Benjamin's welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him. Have you seen him? Do you know where he might be?”

“If you can help, you can pass information to police by calling 999. Please quote incident number 1140 of 6 February 2023 when you get in touch,” the force added.