Missing man spotted on CCTV in Sheffield

A man missing from home has been spotted on CCTV in Sheffield

Colin Muress, aged 50, from Newark in Nottinghamshire, but who has links to Sheffield, Woodhouse, Rotherham and Hathersage, was reported missing after disappearing on Tuesday, November 28.

Colin Muress was spotted on Glossop Road in Sheffield

Officers searching for him have found CCTV footage of him in Glossop Road, Sheffield, the day after he vanished.

He is white, of a medium build and around 5ft 10ins tall.

He has short, dark, greying hair and facial stubble and was last seen wearing a hooded top with burgundy arms and a cream body, a cream body warmer, black trousers and black trainers. He has two woolly hats, one which is red and other a white Sheffield United hat.

Colin has a golden Labrador called Harvey with him.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 769 of December 2.