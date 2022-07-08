Gordon, who lives in the Arbourthorne area of the city, has been missing from his home and could have left between 9pm last night (Thursday, July 7) and this morning (Friday, July 8).

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Gordon’s welfare and are appealing for any information that could help them find him.

Gordon, aged 62. Gordon has been missing from his home in the Arbourthorne area and police are appealing for information.

He is white and described as 6ft tall, bald, with grey and black beard stubble on his face. He could be wearing a black cap, a green and white hoody and jeans and he may have a black puffer-style jacket with him.

Police officers have also said Gordon may appear confused.

Gordon is known to frequent the Bramall Lane area of Sheffield.