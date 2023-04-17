Missing man Sheffield: Appeal for help to find Jason, 59, who has been missing since Sunday morning
Police are appealing for help to find a Sheffield man who disappeared on Sunday morning.
Published 17th Apr 2023, 07:43 BST
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 07:43 BST
Jason, aged 59, was last seen on Machon Bank Road, Nether Edge, at around 9.30am on April 16 and has not been seen since. Jason is white, around 5ft 8ins, of a medium build, with greying hair.
He’s believed to be wearing a green T-shirt, black trousers, black shoes and a black coat. He tends to frequent Hillsborough shopping centre and Rivelin Valley.
Call 101, quoting incident number 469 of April 16.