News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Missing man: Police have found David, last seen on City Road, Sheffield

Police have found a man last seen on City Road, Sheffield, after a search this evening

By David Kessen
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Officers had issued a picture of the man they are looking for, who they had named only as David, aged 31, who had been last seen at around 2pm today on City Road in Sheffield.

A police spokesman said: “David, who was reported missing from Sheffield, has been found safe and well.”

They had put out an appeal after concerns were growing for him, they said earlier.

Police have found the man went missing near City Road, Sheffield.
PoliceSheffield