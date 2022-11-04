Missing man: Police have found David, last seen on City Road, Sheffield
Police have found a man last seen on City Road, Sheffield, after a search this evening
Officers had issued a picture of the man they are looking for, who they had named only as David, aged 31, who had been last seen at around 2pm today on City Road in Sheffield.
A police spokesman said: “David, who was reported missing from Sheffield, has been found safe and well.”
They had put out an appeal after concerns were growing for him, they said earlier.