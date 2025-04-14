Missing man not seen since weekend may be in Sheffield, say police
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Andrew from Calderdale, West Yorkshire, was last seen on Friday (April 11) evening.
The 34-year-old is known to frequent the Sheffield area and is described as a white male , 5ft 7ins with blue eyes and short, brown hair.
He was last seen wearing blue tracksuit bottoms, a blue tracksuit top and a black baseball cap with ICON on it.
Officers in West Yorkshire Police are becoming increasingly concerned for Andrew’s welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him.
If you can help, you can pass information to police through their online portal or by calling 101 and asking to speak to West Yorkshire Police, quoting incident number 527of April 13 when you get in touch.
Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.