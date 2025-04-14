Missing man not seen since weekend may be in Sheffield, say police

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are appealing for information about a man that went missing over the weekend.

Andrew from Calderdale, West Yorkshire, was last seen on Friday (April 11) evening.

The 34-year-old is known to frequent the Sheffield area and is described as a white male , 5ft 7ins with blue eyes and short, brown hair.

Police have asked for information about 34-year-old Andrew who was last seen on Friday (April 11). | South Yorkshire Police

He was last seen wearing blue tracksuit bottoms, a blue tracksuit top and a black baseball cap with ICON on it.

Officers in West Yorkshire Police are becoming increasingly concerned for Andrew’s welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him.

If you can help, you can pass information to police through their online portal or by calling 101 and asking to speak to West Yorkshire Police, quoting incident number 527of April 13 when you get in touch.

