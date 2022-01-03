Missing man, named by South Yorkshire Police as ‘Lee’, found safe and well
A man who went missing after dropping off his children in Maltby, near Rotherham, has been found safe and well.
Monday, 3rd January 2022, 12:34 pm
Police put out an appeal to find the man, who they had named last night only as Lee, after he went missing overnight, sparking concerns for his safety.
But this afternoon, officers have confirmed that he has now been found safe and well after their search was launched.
A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said: “Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.”