Police put out an appeal to find the man, who they had named last night only as Lee, after he went missing overnight, sparking concerns for his safety.

But this afternoon, officers have confirmed that he has now been found safe and well after their search was launched.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said: “Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.”