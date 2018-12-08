Missing man may be using buses in South Yorkshire, say police

Police in South Yorkshire have appealed for help to find a missing man, aged 57, whom it is believed may be using buses in the area.

Officers this morning said Vernon Hiscox’s family are growing ‘increasingly concerned’ for his welfare.

Police said this is the most recent photo they have of Mr Hiscox but he now has a grey beard.

He is believed to have been wearing a green camouflage onesie-style suit and black Lonsdale trainers when he went missing.

Police said it is possible he is using the buses in South Yorkshire or travelling to London.

Anyone who has seen Mr Hiscox or has any information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call police on 101, quoting the incident number 536 of December 7.