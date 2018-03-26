Missing man may be in South Yorkshire

Police officers searching for a missing man are asking people to be on the look-out for him in South Yorkshire.

Phillip Cave, aged 53 and from Watford, went missing on Friday, March 23 and is known to have links to Yorkshire.

A Hertfordshire Police spokesman said: "He could be in one of a few locations in the county.

"Phillip left his address on March 23 and his car has since been seen Nuneaton in Warwickshire around 6pm that day.

"He does have connections in Yorkshire and has also talked about going to Wells-next-to-the Sea in Norfolk, but could be anywhere in the country. It could be that he is now driving in the countryside or has stopped his car in a remote location."

Phillip drives a silver BMW Z4 convertible and his number plate includes FM06.

He is white man, with grey, balding hair and a goatee beard. He is 6ft 2 tall, of a stocky build and he is likely to be wearing a gillet.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call Hertfordshire Constabulary on 101 and quote ISR 582 of March 23.