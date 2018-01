Have your say

A man who had been missing from his home in Doncaster for more than 48 hours has been found following a police appeal.

South Yorkshire Police had asked for the public's help to find 41-year-old Nicholas Chadwick, who was last seen leaving his home in Wheatley Hills on Saturday at around 5pm.

Police tweeted shortly before 7pm today that Mr Chadwick had been found safe and well.

"Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal," they added.