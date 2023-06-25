News you can trust since 1887
Missing man Derbyshire: Appeal for help to find Sheffield Wednesday's fan Paul last seen in Staveley

Have you seen Paul?
Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 25th Jun 2023, 18:50 BST

Police are asking for help to find a missing Derbyshire man and apparent Sheffield Wednesdays fan who was last seen on Friday.

Paul, 54, was last seen at the Morrisons store in Staveley at 6.50pm on Friday, June 23.

He is described as being tall and of a slim build with a bald head and walks with a distinctive limp.

Missing man Paul, 54, has been missing from the Staveley area since 6.50pm on Friday, June 23. He is also likely a Sheffield Wednesdays fan and is pictured here wearing an Owls away shirt.Missing man Paul, 54, has been missing from the Staveley area since 6.50pm on Friday, June 23. He is also likely a Sheffield Wednesdays fan and is pictured here wearing an Owls away shirt.
He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with a reflective face on it, dark grey shorts with flamingos on, blue trainers and a grey Adidas bucket hat.

Additionally, in an image released by Derbyshire Constabulary, Paul is possibly known as a Sheffield Wednesdays fan, as he is pictured wearing an Owls’ away kit.

Paul has links to Chesterfield, Staveley, as well as Retford in Nottinghamshire.

If you have seen him, or have any information on his whereabouts, contact Derbyshire Police by calling 101, quoting the reference number 1362 of June 23.

Paul was last seen at the Morrisons store in Staveley, Derbyshire, at 6.50pm on Friday 23 June.Paul was last seen at the Morrisons store in Staveley, Derbyshire, at 6.50pm on Friday 23 June.
