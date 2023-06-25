Police are asking for help to find a missing Derbyshire man and apparent Sheffield Wednesdays fan who was last seen on Friday.
Paul, 54, was last seen at the Morrisons store in Staveley at 6.50pm on Friday, June 23.
He is described as being tall and of a slim build with a bald head and walks with a distinctive limp.
He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with a reflective face on it, dark grey shorts with flamingos on, blue trainers and a grey Adidas bucket hat.
Additionally, in an image released by Derbyshire Constabulary, Paul is possibly known as a Sheffield Wednesdays fan, as he is pictured wearing an Owls’ away kit.
Paul has links to Chesterfield, Staveley, as well as Retford in Nottinghamshire.
If you have seen him, or have any information on his whereabouts, contact Derbyshire Police by calling 101, quoting the reference number 1362 of June 23.