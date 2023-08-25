News you can trust since 1887
Missing man Sheffield: Help find Charles, 37, last seen with bandage around his head

He went missing on Monday and hasn't been seen since.

Alastair Ulke
Published 25th Aug 2023, 09:07 BST

Police are asking for help to find a Sheffield man who has not been seen since Monday.

Charles, 37, was last seen on Herries Road at about 6.25pm on (August 21) and has not been seen since.

Charles, age 37, was last seen on Herries Road in Sheffield at about 6.25pm on Monday (August 21) and has not been seen since.
He is Black and described as about 5ft 7ins tall. He was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans and had a bandage wrapped around his head.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Charles's welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him.

Have you seen Charles? If you can help, please call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 848 of August 21.

