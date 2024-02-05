News you can trust since 1887
Missing man Barnsley: Godfrey, aged 71, found "safe and well" after going missing for three days

The 71-year-old, from Barnsley, had been found "safe and well".

By Chloe Aslett
Published 5th Feb 2024, 15:42 GMT
Updated 5th Feb 2024, 15:57 GMT
An elderly man from Barnsley who had been missing since Saturday morning (February 3) has been found.

Godfrey, aged 71, was missing for three days after last being seen at an address in Goldthorpe.

Rotherham Central neighbourhood policing team said: "We are pleased to share that missing man Godfrey from Barnsley has been found safe and well.

Barnsley man Godfrey, aged 71, has not been seen since he went missing at around 8am on Saturday (February 3) from the Goldthorpe area.

"Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal."

Police previously stated they were becoming "increasingly concerned" for Godfrey's welfare.

He is known to frequent Rotherham and Doncaster, with links to Scarborough and North Yorkshire.

