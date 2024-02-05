Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An elderly man from Barnsley who had been missing since Saturday morning (February 3) has been found.

Godfrey, aged 71, was missing for three days after last being seen at an address in Goldthorpe.

Rotherham Central neighbourhood policing team said: "We are pleased to share that missing man Godfrey from Barnsley has been found safe and well.

"Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal."

Police previously stated they were becoming "increasingly concerned" for Godfrey's welfare.