Missing Lancashire man may be in Sheffield

Police searching for a man who has been missing from his Blackburn home four five days believe he may be in Sheffield.

Carl Barrett, 37, was last seen on February 5 in thre Langho area of the Lancashire town.

Carl Barrett

Lancashire Constabulary said officers we’re growing increasingly concerned for his welfare as he urgently requires medication.

The force said it believed he may have travelled to Norwich or Sheffield.

Anyone who sees Carl should not approach him but should call police on 101.