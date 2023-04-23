News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
10 hours ago Glastonbury Festival resale tickets sell out in just six minutes
4 hours ago UK emergency alert fails to go off on all phones - why
6 hours ago Meghan Markle dismisses ‘ridiculous’ coronation speculation
7 hours ago Mo Farah finishes his last London Marathon and says ‘he wanted to cry’
8 hours ago Diane Abbott has Labour whip withdrawn after “deeply offensive” letter
9 hours ago King Charles’ new appointments to historic order ahead of coronation

Missing Karen: Worried Derbyshire police launch seach for Chesterfield woman with links to Sheffield

Worried police have launched a search for a missing woman with links to Sheffield.

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 23rd Apr 2023, 07:40 BST
Updated 23rd Apr 2023, 07:40 BST

The 47-year-old, who has been named only as Karen, was reported as missing on Friday and last seen leaving an address in Hasland, near Chesterfield, last week, and police have issued a picture to try to help trace her.

Derbyshire Police said in a statement: “Despite attempts to contact Karen, our officers have not been able to find her and we are now asking for the public’s help. She is white, about 5ft 3ins, and has long red hair. Karen often visits Chesterfield but also has links to Sheffield.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Have you seen Karen recently, or do you know where she is now?”

Most Popular
Worried police have launched a search for missing woman Karen, from Chesterfield, who they say has links to Sheffield.Worried police have launched a search for missing woman Karen, from Chesterfield, who they say has links to Sheffield.
Worried police have launched a search for missing woman Karen, from Chesterfield, who they say has links to Sheffield.

Anyone who can help trace her can use the force’s online contact form, send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page, direct message on twitter via @DerPolContact, or call Derbyshire Police on 101

Related topics:ChesterfieldDerbyshireSheffieldFacebook