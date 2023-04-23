The 47-year-old, who has been named only as Karen, was reported as missing on Friday and last seen leaving an address in Hasland, near Chesterfield, last week, and police have issued a picture to try to help trace her.

Derbyshire Police said in a statement: “Despite attempts to contact Karen, our officers have not been able to find her and we are now asking for the public’s help. She is white, about 5ft 3ins, and has long red hair. Karen often visits Chesterfield but also has links to Sheffield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Have you seen Karen recently, or do you know where she is now?”

Worried police have launched a search for missing woman Karen, from Chesterfield, who they say has links to Sheffield.