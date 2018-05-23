Missing hospital patient may be in Sheffield

A woman reported missing from a hospital may have travelled to Sheffield.

The woman left Kettering General Hospital, Northamptonshire, at 6.20pm on Saturday, May 19, and police and medical staff are said to be 'concerned for her welfare'.

CRIME: Neighbour claims murdered Sheffield baby had head injuries

It is believed the woman gave false details to the hospital upon her arrival.

POLICE: 'Residents unable to leave their homes' after man stabbed to death on Sheffield estate

READ MORE: Teenager stabbed to death on Sheffield estate

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "Officers urgently need to identify the woman and speak to her in order to check her wellbeing.

"Police have been following various lines of enquiry since the weekend and believe the woman has travelled to Sheffield and may have links to Lincolnshire.

"Anyone who knows who she is or who may know of her whereabouts, or the lady herself, is asked to call the police immediately."

Call Northamptonshire Police on 101 and quote incident 487 of May 19.