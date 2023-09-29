Worried police have launched a search for Hewab, from Rotherham, missing two weeks and linked to Meadowhall pub sighting

Worried police have launched a search for a missing South Yorkshire man, who has been linked with a sighting in a Meadowhall pub.

The man, named by police only as Hewab, is aged 27, and was last seen at his home address in East Dene, Rotherham at about 4pm on Friday September 15

South Yorkshire Police say he is since known to have been at the Wetherspoons pub in Meadowhall at 9.45pm on Sunday September 17, and then in the Manchester area on Wednesday (September 27). The Wetherspoons pub in Meadowhall is called The Steel Foundry.

Police are searching for missing man Hewab, from Rotherham missing two weeks and linked to Meadowhall Wetherpoons pub sighting. Picture: South Yorkshire Police

They are appealing for anyone with information to contact them online on www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/ or call 101, police have today issued a photo of the man taken from CCTV cameras.

They said in s statement: "He is described as about 5ft 6ins tall and of medium build with black hair and brown eyes. He is missing a couple of his front teeth and has a scar on his neck. He was last known to be wearing beige trousers, a black short-sleeved t-shirt with an Iron Maiden band graphic on the front and black and white trainers.

"Enquiries have been ongoing and officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Hewab's welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him."