Missing girls Bradford: Two girls missing from West Yorkshire homes - both cases with links to Sheffield

Two girls reported missing by West Yorkshire Police could be in Sheffield, with one last seen in Meadowhall Shopping Centre.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 5th May 2023, 07:43 BST
Updated 5th May 2023, 07:43 BST

The two missing appeals are separate to one another and there is no indication they are linked. 15-year-old Patricia Bodorova was last seen on Tuesday, May 2 and was reported missing to West Yorkshire Police on Wednesday.

Patricia is from Bradford and her current whereabouts are unknown, but information suggests she may have travelled to Sheffield. She is described as being of Hungarian nationality, with shoulder-length black hair and brown eyes. When she was last seen she was wearing a blue "Risla" jacket and black trousers and had a "chain-like" bag with her.

South Yorkshire Police have shared the missing appeal for Patricia with their own social media followers.

Patricia (Left) and Chloe (Right) are missing from Bradford and could be in Sheffield.Patricia (Left) and Chloe (Right) are missing from Bradford and could be in Sheffield.
Patricia (Left) and Chloe (Right) are missing from Bradford and could be in Sheffield.

Chloe Moore, aged 14

14-year-old, Chloe Moore, was last seen in Meadowhall Shopping Centre in Sheffield on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. West Yorkshire Police have said they have “concerns for the safety and welfare” of the girl.

Chloe is also from Bradford. She is a white female, approx 5ft6, slim build, wearing black leggings and white trainers.

If you have seen either Chloe or Patricia, you should contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101. If you have seen, or have information on the whereabouts of, Chloe Moore, you should include police reference number 2198 of May 3 when you get in touch.

If you have seen Patricia, or have information on her whereabouts, you should contact Police using 101, quoting log 377 of May 3, 2023.