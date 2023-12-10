Missing girl, Summer, aged 15, believed to be in Sheffield - police have appealed for help to find her
She has been missing since Monday, December 4
A missing girl is believed to be in Sheffield.
Police have appealed for help to find Summer, aged 15, who was last seen nearly a week ago, at 7.40pm on Monday, December 4, in Gainsborough, Lincolnshire, and is thought to have travelled to Sheffield.
She is described as white, slim and around 5ft5ins tall, with short brown hair. She is known to frequent Sheffield city centre and the S5 and S2 areas.
Anyone who has seen Summer or thinks they know where she might be is asked to contact South Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or via the force's website, quoting incident number 408 of December 4.