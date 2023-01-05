News you can trust since 1887
Missing girl Sheffield: Appeal for help to find Shannon, 19, who hasn't been seen for nearly 24 hours

A family is asking for help to find a missing Sheffield teenager who left her home on Wednesday morning and hasn’t been seen since.

By Alastair Ulke
4 minutes ago
Updated 5th Jan 2023, 7:22am

Shannon, aged 19, was last seen on Grizedale Avenue, Sothall, at 11am on January 4. The alarm was raised when she failed to arrive at her workplace.

She is white, around 5ft 6ins tall, with red hair tied up in a bun. She was last seen wearing black leggings, a black Matalan top and she was potentially wearing a coat. She also has long eyelash extensions.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Shannon’s welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen her.

Have you seen Shannon? Anyone with information is asked to called South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 424 of January 4.
Have you seen her? Do you know where she might be?

