Shannon, aged 19, was last seen on Grizedale Avenue, Sothall, at 11am on January 4. The alarm was raised when she failed to arrive at her workplace.
She is white, around 5ft 6ins tall, with red hair tied up in a bun. She was last seen wearing black leggings, a black Matalan top and she was potentially wearing a coat. She also has long eyelash extensions.
Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Shannon’s welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen her.
Have you seen her? Do you know where she might be?
If you can help, you can pass information to South Yorkshire Police by calling 101, quoting incident number 424 of January 4. Information can also be passed on using the force’s online live chat facility via their website.