Missing Doncaster woman Danielle Stoton reunited with family for Christmas

A vulnerable Doncaster woman who went missing after a night out has been reunited with her family in time for Christmas after a nationwide Facebook appeal.

Danielle Stoton, 22, who suffered life changing injuries in a hit and run accident four years ago, was tracked down in Durham on Christmas Eve.

Her family made numerous appeals via Facebook to find her with the Free Press also joining the hunt for Danielle as fears grew for her safety.

Late yesterday evening, her sister Yasmine revealed how Danielle had been found in the north east and wrote on Facebook: “Just to inform you all our Danielle is safe and sound and we are en route back home just in time for Christmas thank you all xx.”

Danielle herself later posted on Facebook and wrote: “I am sorry everyone, it was absolutely not planned!

“I live a proper predictable life, so I needed a blow out.

“But I am safe, it helps it is Christmas.”

The alarm had been raised after Danielle from Armthorpe went missing during a night out in Doncaster town centre on Sunday night.

Danielle, who has 24/7 care after the horrific hit and run smash in August 2014, disappeared after managing to give her personal assistant the slip in the Yorkshire Grey pub on Hall Gate.

There were sightings of her at the railway station later the same night and social media posts from Danielle helped her family track her down to an area near Durham Cathedral in the early evening on Christmas Eve.

She suffered serious head and brain injuries in the hit and run smash and is still receiving treatment and support.

Her injuries affected her mentally and her mum Michelle says she finds life difficult and frustrating

In an interview in 2016, she said: “Danielle is very frustrated with what life she has now – not what she planned for at all and not that of other people her age.

“It’s hard as this is an acquired brain injury as opposed to one from birth where she would know no different.”

The driver in the hit and run collision, Sarah Livesey, was sentenced to eight months in prison in May 2015 and received a two year driving ban, after she pleaded guilty to causing injury by dangerous driving, dangerous driving, failing to stop after an accident and failing to report an accident.



