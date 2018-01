Have your say

A Doncaster teenage girl who went missing before Christmas has been found.

Amber Phillipson, 18, was reported missing from her home in Thorne on December 19 after reportedly leaving both her cars and phone.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said she was found safe and well at an address in West Yorkshire on Boxing Day.

She is thought to have left an address on Grampian Way, Thorne at around 9pm on December 19.