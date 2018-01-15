MISSING: Doncaster man with distinctive 'WE03 DAY' number plate

Have your say

Police have appealed for help to find a missing man who was last seen leaving his home in Doncaster more than 48 hours ago.

Nicholas Chadwick disappeared after leaving his home on Hereford Road, in Wheatley Hills, at around 5pm on Saturday.

The 41-year-old is believed to have left in his yellow Audi A3, which has the distinctive number plate WE03 DAY.

He is described as about 5ft 8ins, having an athletic build, and always wearing a hat.

He is now bald, say police, and no longer has brown hair as shown in the picture.

He was last seen wearing a dark-coloured jacket, blue jeans and white trainers.

Police said officers and Mr Chadwick's family are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare/

Anyone who has seen Nicholas or his car, or who has any other information, is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 223 of January 15.