Missing Doncaster girl is with man in his 20s

A missing teenage girl from Doncaster is with a man in his 20s, according to police officers searching for her.

Courtney Booth, aged 15, from Stainforth, was last seen in Doncaster on Saturday afternoon and officers believe she spent that night in Harrogate before travelling to York on Sunday.

They claim she is with a man in his 20s.

Courtney is white and has light brown-ginger, shoulder length hair, which she usually wears down.

She is slim build and has brown eyes.

Courtney was last seen wearing black Nike trainers, dark skinny jeans and a jumper.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police or North Yorkshire Police on 101.